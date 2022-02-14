Advertisement

Johnny Marion Robbins Jr., age 56, of Maud, Texas passed away on February 11, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mr. Robbins was born on February 5, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio to his parents Johnny and Juanita Robbins. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Redwater. He had a love of amateur radio, cars, and collecting a number of things, which included guns, music, knives, and watches. Johnny also worked at Telford where he retired in 2019.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Karen Daneen Robbins; stepson, Austin Travis and wife Dakota Travis; his parents; two grandchildren, Brantley Jase Paddie and Kai Robert Travis; fur babies, Meghan and Toto; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Advertisement

Visitation will be held between 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on February 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church Redwater with Bro. Todd Reed officiating with burial to follow at Huffines Cemetery in Atlanta, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home

