Winona E. Loftin

Advertisement

Winona Loftin, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, February 11, 2022 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Loftin was born June 29, 1945 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Carl “Buddy” Loftin.

Advertisement

She is survived by her children, Stephanie Hilton of Tyler, Texas, Sondra Nelson of Tyler, Texas and Troy Lofton and wife Melanie of Texarkana, Texas; three sisters, two brothers, eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a number of other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

