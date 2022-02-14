Lalla “Ted” Othella Drummond

Advertisement

Lalla Othella Drummond, “Ted”, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away at her home on February 10, 2022.

Mrs. Drummond was born September 12, 1946 in Florence, South Carolina. She was the owner of A Better Maid Service and was a 40 year member of the First Baptist Church, Wake Village.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bernice Smith.

She is survived by her husband, JD Drummond of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Lynn Humphrey of Texarkana, Texas; one step-daughter, Myrissa Drummond of Texarkana, Texas; two step-sons and their wives, Jeff and Julia Drummond of Mansfield, Texas and Derral and Jennifer Drummond of Charlotte, N.C.; two brothers and their wives, Tommy and Emily Smith of Texarkana, Texas and Michael and Radonna Smith of Trophy Club, Texas; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Neathery officiating. Private burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 4-6 P.M.

