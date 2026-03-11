SPONSOR

Marshall Oneil Wiley, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of wonderful memories, laughter, and stories that will live on through everyone who knew him. Marshall retired from Cooper Tire after many years of hard work, but the things he truly loved were the simple joys of life. You could usually find him fishing, hunting, listening to music, or enjoying a good time surrounded by friends. Marshall believed life was meant to be enjoyed, and he had a special way of making every moment a little more fun for the people around him. Family meant everything to Marshall. He had a big heart and was the kind of man who would do anything to help someone in need. Whether it was sharing advice, lending a hand, or simply making someone laugh, he always showed up with kindness and generosity. He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Sheila Madrigal, and his son, Martin Karez, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren. His family was his greatest pride, and he loved watching it grow through the generations. Marshall left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His laughter, stories, and one-of-a-kind personality will never be forgotten. And of course… “Mo The Pro.” If you know, you know. While our hearts miss him deeply, we can’t help but smile thinking about all the good times he gave us. Heaven surely welcomed one unforgettable soul, and we can only imagine the stories he’s already telling up there. Marshall’s legacy is one of laughter, love, and living life to the fullest—and that is something worth celebrating. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2026, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden, with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

