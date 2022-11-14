Advertisement

Sheila Kay Smith (Nanny), 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed at her home November 10, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barlin and Patsy Easley and her brother, James Easley.

Nanny is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Ben Smith; along with four children, Johnny Bickham, Robert and wife Angie Bickham, Stephanie and husband Donnie Lofton, Susan and husband Will Bradford and Gary Smith Sr. She had eleven beautiful grandchildren, Carlie, Shayla, Katie, Mariah, Jocie, Aaron, Josh, Wade, Hailey, Chance, and Peanut. Nanny also had eight great-grandchildren she loved more than anything, Karson, Ryder, Bryson, Addie, Emorie, Stetson, Reagan, and Zayden. Nanny had four sisters and two brother as well as a number of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Nanny was the glue that held this family together. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids on the back porch. Oooh how she loved to rearrange the furniture. You never know what its going to look like when you walk through that front door. Baseball games, time with her family, relaxing, deer camp, coffee, and her cigarettes are only a few of the things she needed to survive. Even though our hearts weren’t ready, we know she will be watching over us from heaven, loving us from afar. Oh how much your sweet soul is loved. And yes, even from heaven, she’s waiting on Karson to kill that big buck!

The family will accept friends and family at their home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

