Martha Jane Jackson

June 28, 1944 – September 24, 2025

Martha Jane Jackson, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 28, 1944, in Lake Providence, Louisiana, to Edith Corene Landrem and Victor Whitehead.

Martha lived a full and joyful life. She enjoyed square dancing, gardening in her yard, playing card games and penny drop, watching cowboy movies, and spending cherished time with her amazing sister. She had a deep love for her two dogs, Ranger and Poncho, who were constant companions.

Professionally, Martha spent many years in accounting before finding her calling as a professional educator. She was passionate about teaching and dedicated herself to inspiring a love of learning in her students. Her family remembers her as a private, loving, fun, and wonderfully silly woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Edith Whitehead; her son, Michael David Wells; three sisters, Hattie Faye Tedder, Josie Mosley, and Roseanne Bisch; and two brothers, Billy Ray Whitehead and Victor Willy Whitehead.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 41 years, Robert Jackson; five stepchildren, Theresa Gifford, Clarissa Ramirez, Richard Jackson, Brian Jackson, and Donna Tow; two grandchildren, Amanda Wells and Melanie Wells; two sisters, Nannette Radovich and Mary Louise Hunsicker; one brother, Donald Ray Whitehead.