Anita Jane Colvin, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Texarkana surrounded by her family.

Anita was born on July 29, 1936 in Bradley, Arkansas to Rilla and Jessie Ray Cochran. She married the love of her life, Dal Reginald Colvin in 1956. She was a very active and determined lady who always loved learning to the highest degree and was not one to ever give up on pursuing an education. She returned to college after having children to finish getting that degree in education. She taught for several years at Bradley Elementary School before transitioning into an excellent life insurance agent which she did until she retired.

Her top concern was always for her children and grandchildren whom she encouraged to pursue educations and live life to the fullest. After retiring, Anita and Dal moved to Texarkana where they lived a very fulfilling life enjoying their many friends. Anita was a member of the Bradley Baptist Church and the Daisy Garden Club.

Anita had such a sense of humor and was always such fun, but she also had so much compassion and concern for others. She was an excellent hostess and a marvelous cook. She enjoyed sharing her recipes with friends far and near. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Besides her loving husband of 65 years, those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa Stock and husband, Richard of Wilmot, Arkansas; her son, Greg Colvin and wife, Sara of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren whom she adored, Jane Ann Stock Munoz, Colvin Stock, Chloe Colvin, Gregory Colvin, and Milly Colvin; three great grandchildren, Olivia Jane Munoz, Ann Elizabeth Munoz, and Vesta Stock.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Raye Stampley, Wini Nash, and Dr. Elizabeth Cochran; two brothers, John Raymond Cochran, and Dicky Cochran.

Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Anita at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd with Chaplain Amy Goodroe officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Bradley, Arkansas at 4:00 PM.

A Visitation will be held at 1:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Special thanks to special caregivers, Cathleen Hargrave and staff.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

