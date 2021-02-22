Glenys Gay Schilling

Advertisement

Glenys Schilling, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Schilling was born April 4, 1940 in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was a homemaker and member of the First Baptist Church, Texarkana where she actively served in both the Student and Children Ministries for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Schilling.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Blane and Mishelle Schilling of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mistie and Kimbel Coblentz of Celina, Texas, Stephanie and Caven Carpenter of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Nelda Woodward of Bogalusa, Louisiana; ten grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with the Rev. Larry Sims officiating. Private Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.