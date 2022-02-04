Betty Jo Berry

Advertisement

Betty Jo Collins Berry passed from this life to eternity with Christ on February 1, 2022, in Texarkana, AR. She had battled failing health and dementia for some time. She was 91 years old.

She was born May 8, 1930 in Hope, Arkansas to Claude and Myrtle Collins. She was a graduate of Hope Arkansas High School. She worked many years at Overturf’s Family Shoes in Hope and for more than 30 years as an Avon saleslady working all over Texarkana. She was active in Boy Scouting much of her adult life including more than 20 summers leading Cub Day Camp at Camp Preston Hunt. For her service, she was awarded the Silver Beaver award by the Caddo Area Council. She was also in the first Cub Scouters’ Wood Badge Course and earned her beads.

She was a follower of Jesus and a member of Downtown First Baptist Church. Until she became ill, she was a lifelong member of the choir and taught Sunday School – from children to adults.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Berry in 2007, a granddaughter, Melanie Ross Carlton and a daughter-in-law, Andi Berry.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Berry Ross of Texarkana; her sons, David and his wife, Jennifer of Dallas, TX and Collin of Richmond, KY. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, AR on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, TX.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to the Downtown First Baptist Church or the Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bailey Creek Health and Rehabilitation for their loving and compassionate care.

