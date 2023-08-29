Sponsor

Joyce Marie Dell, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in a Shreveport, Louisiana hospital.

Mrs. Dell was born November 10, 1942. She was the Exalted Ruler at the Elks Club and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Dell, one son, George Washington II, parents, Charles and Bertha Termini and by two brothers, Melton and Charles Termini.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Richard and Beth Dell of Wake Village, Texas and Steve Dell of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Deborah Fudge of Colorado; one sister, Shirley Ann Lancaster of Wasilla, Alaska; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 28, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Micah Harp officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 1:00 -3:00 P.M.

