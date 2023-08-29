Sponsor

Paul G. Basham went to be with our Lord and Savior Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in a Texarkana Care Facility. He was 71. Paul was born January 2, 1952 to Walter and Edith Basham. He retired from RRAD in 1995 after 21 years and also worked as a Ranch Hand during that time. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers, Mack Basham and James Basham, three sisters, Shirley Whiteman, Star Garrett and Wanda Constatine, a nephew, Dewayne Whiteman, two nieces, Kim Garrett and Amanda McQuistion and one great niece, Emily McAlister.

He is survived by three nieces, Brenda Butler and husband Brandon of Hooks, Texas, Angelena Gill of Cave City, Arkansas and Shelby Payne of Texarkana, Texas. Eight nephews, Lester Smith and wife Nova of New Boston, Texas, Eddie Whiteman and wife Reatha of Cooksville, Texas, David Smith of New Boston, Texas, Michael Whiteman of New Boston, Texas, Randell Garrett and wife Sarah of New Boston, Texas, Steven Basham of Gilmer, Texas, Matthew Basham of Hooks, Texas and Cory Basham of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. One special great niece, Brittney Butler of New Boston, Texas and great nephew, Shane Butler of Bogota, Texas and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial Service to celebrate his life will be Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Matthew Butler officiating at the 1st Bikers Church, Hwy 67, Texarkana, Texas.

