Joyce Thatcher

Sponsor

Joyce Scott Thatcher, age 92, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on October 28, 2023, at Wadley Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness.

She was born on September 12, 1931, in Simms, Texas, to Dalton and Adeline Daniel. She graduated from Hooks High School and attended Texarkana College. Before retirement, she worked as a pharmacy assistant. She enjoyed reading, watching Dallas Cowboys football, and taking care of her family and any stray animal that arrived at her home. She was a Baptist and lived her life with strong faith. She treated everyone she met with kindness and respect. She was filled with joy to be accepted into another loving family later in life, after decades of widowhood, and loved all the children and grandchildren, whether born to her or gained in marriage, with equal affection and care. Her home was always filled with laughter, joy, and warmth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Adeline Daniel, her first husband, Clarence Scott, who died in 1977, and one son, Jeff Adrian Scott, who died at birth.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Thatcher, one son, Michael Scott and wife Cyndi, of Denton, Texas, daughter, Pam Waddell and husband Jesse Kirkland, of Texarkana, Arkansas, daughter, Linda Saffel, of Texarkana, Texas, and many loving grandchildren and very special nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., at Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.