Texarkana Man Killed in Crash Fleeing Police

A Texarkana man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 30 Wednesday evening.

According to police radio traffic, a Texarkana, Ark. Police officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Stateline Ave. for suspected driving under the influence. The vehicle fled the officer onto Interstate 30 eastbound.

Texarkana, Ark. Police and Arkansas State Police pursued the vehicle into Hempstead County, Arkansas.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 35-year-old Steve Michael Martin Jr. was traveling eastbound on I-30 at a high rate of speed when he veered to the right and exited the roadway at the 20 mile marker. The front of Martin’s Kia Sportage struck two large trees before coming to a rest.