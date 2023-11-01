Shirley Ann Cannon

Sponsor

Shirley Ann Estes Cannon, age 86, left this world for her heavenly home on Sunday, October 29, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born February 8, 1937 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a retired supervisor for Jordan Health Services, member of the First Baptist Church, Texarkana and the Golden Circle Senior Citizen Class.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Atwell and Mary Estes, her husband, Orine “Big Boy” Cannon and by one daughter, Brenda Stroman.

Shirley never met a stranger and her home was always open to anyone. Halloween bonfires and Christmas were the highlights of her years.” The more the merrier” she would say. She loved having her kids and grandkids around.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Charles) Ashby of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one son Mark (Angela) Cannon of New Boston, Texas; son-in-law, Doug Stroman; six grandchildren, Brad Ashby, Mark Cannon Jr., Caroline Rhoads, Lauren Ashby, Hunter Cannon and Erica Stroman; fourteen great grandchildren and one special friend Chris Plunkett.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 3, 2023 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Brad Ashby officiating. Burial will be under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

