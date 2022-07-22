Advertisement

Mary Ted Reed, age 93, of Hooks, Texas, died Monday, July 18, 2022, just two days shy of her 94th birthday.

Mrs. Reed was born July 20, 1928, in Hooks, Texas to Jack and Nora (Palmer) Rochelle. She was a homemaker and a member of Antioch Christian Church in Hooks. Mary Ted loved to garden and had beautiful azaleas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Reed; one daughter, Vicki Lynne Reed; two brothers, Boyd Rochelle and Harold Rochelle; one sister, Nathalee Morris; and one nephew, Robert Rochelle.

Survivors include one stepdaughter, Susan Braun and her husband Larry of Canada; three step-grandchildren, Shelly Stone, Robert Stone and wife, Bonnie and Brandy Smyth and husband, Kevin; her nieces and nephews, Mary Ann Bennet and husband, Melvin, Marsha Grant, Kathy McDonald, Carol Murphy, Becky Lowery, Donna Rochelle, Sara Lentz, Debbie King, Bob Rochelle and Jacob Rochelle along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Ellis officiating. Private burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

