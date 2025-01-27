Sponsor

Juanita Faye Clark, age 84, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born in Altus, Oklahoma, to Louis Henry and Beulah Faye McClaflin.

Mrs. Clark spent her working days as a caretaker for the elderly. In her free time, she enjoyed yard sales, listening to country music, playing with her grandchildren, and going to the casino. Her family described her as caring, loving, kind, and sometimes a little ornery. She loved spoiling her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Louis Henry McClaflin and Beulah Faye McClaflin; grandson Marshal Austin; granddaughter Chastity Marie Austin; brothers Robert Yannon McClaflin, and Louis Henry McClaflin Jr.; sister Corinne Mae Lacy, and Delphinia A. Joyce Karnes.

Left to cherish her memory is son Jerry Dale Austin Desert Hot Spring, California; daughter Janet Sue Troutt of Roger, Arkansas; sister Pasty Rogers; Jimmy Wayne of Austin, Texas, Andy Austin of Barstow, California, Tammy Lavada Foreman of Texarkana, Texas; Kimberly Diana Noel of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, cousin Barbara Morrison Blevins of Odessa, Texas, Larry Eugene Morrison of Chickasha, Oklahoma, and Horman Fritz of Chickasha, Oklahoma, many nieces, nephews, and many whom thought of her as a second mom.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.