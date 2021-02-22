Sandra Kay Smith

Advertisement

Sandra K. Smith, age 72 of Maud, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Smith was born on May 1, 1948, to parents Keener and Lavada Marsh.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; brother Don Parker and brother Stanton Parker.

Mrs. Smith was retired from a career in nursing. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, the beach, playing bunco, and going to church. She was a hardworking woman whose greatest joy in life was being around the family and friends that she loved most. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of over forty-five years, Dwayne Smith of Maud, Texas; her sons and daughters-in-law, Shannon Smith and wife Karen of Maud, Texas, Shane Smith and wife Kindall of Maud, Texas; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Keener “Bud” Marsh, Jr. and wife Pam; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church, Maud with Bro. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Cremation Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.