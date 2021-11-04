Judie A. Rackley

Advertisement

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Judie Rackley. Judie was born August 30, 1941, in Ruston, Louisiana, to Jack and Jackie Wise, and she passed away November 2, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.

Judie was loved and cherished and is survived by many people including her husband of 34 years, “her Rock”, Danny Rackley; daughter Julie (Leon) Sanderson; son Hank Dean; step-daughters Dana Rackley Szymanski and Denise Rackley Taylor; grandchildren Henry Dean, Sam Dean, Anna Claire Szymanski, Zack Szymanski, Kyle Taylor, and Caroline Taylor; her siblings – Jan (Jerry) Hightower, Jean (Bob) Blackmon, Joan (Bobby) Kalhoefer, Jacque Griffith, and Trey (Celine) Wise – (Judie was the oldest and Wise-est of her siblings); numerous nieces and nephews; countless friends (she never met a stranger); Tasha Wiley for the care and love she gave Judie during her lengthy illness; and her dog Phoebe.

Judie was an active member of the community and gave of her time to many civic and community organizations. She was elected to the Miller County Quorum Court as a Justice of the Peace. She was a past president of the Southwest Arkansas Soybean Association and a 4-H leader. Judie enjoyed painting and making porcelain dolls from scratch – pouring the body and designing and sewing their clothes. She volunteered for Susan G. Komen Texarkana and Temple Memorial Pediatric Center. In her younger years she received her pilots license. Judie was a master chef and had the greenest of thumbs. After she retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Judie started selling real estate. Judie was beautiful inside and out and often referred to as “Miss America”. But most of all Judie loved and was crazy about her family. Judie was a member of First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Advertisement

Judie’s family would like to thank Kathy Allen and other members of Cornerstone Home Healthcare for their compassionate care.

Services will be Friday, November 5, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be 10:00 AM followed by her funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in New Boston, Texas, at Red Bayou Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Hospice of Texarkana or a charity of your choice.

