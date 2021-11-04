Advertisement

Autumn Nicole Jenkins, age 42, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her home. She was born on June 16, 1979, in Logansport, Indiana, to Franklin Working and Dara Rhoades.

Ms. Jenkins enjoyed reading, taking walks, and spending time with her precious dog, Oliver. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her two sons.

She was a wonderful and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Working; her brother, Travis Working; her paternal and maternal grandparents; and her maternal great-grandmother.

Advertisement

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Jackson Jenkins and Carter Jenkins; her mother and step-father; Dara and Mike Rhoades; half-sister, Dana Prys and her husband; step-sisters, Jenny Cook and her husband Danny, Salena Ford and her husband David, Lacy Cooper; step-brother, Landon Rhoades; aunt and uncle, Dana and Craig Weaver; boyfriend, Joe Johnson; Oliver; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

