Lucille Watson

Etta Lucille Terral Watson, 93, of Texarkana, Texas, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Christian Care Center, Mesquite, Texas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Watson was born on November 6, 1928, to Kirby and Janie Rosser Terral in Malta, Texas. She attended school in Malta, New Boston and DeKalb. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1945 and spent her entire life as a resident of Bowie County. She attended college for a short time in Wichita Falls, at what is now Midwestern State University. She briefly taught school in Hermleigh, Texas.

In 1950, she attended a gospel singing school in New Boston, where she met Joseph Claude Watson. They were married in 1951 and continued to enjoy gospel singing together and also growing acres of bountiful vegtable gardens.

Lucille was a faithful member of the Rose Hill Church of Christ, and later Hampton Church of Christ. There she taught Sunday School classes, VBS, and organized meals for the sick and bereaved. After her husband’s passing in 1984, Lucille traveled with various groups and toured many destinations across the country. Her favorite destinations were Camp Albert Pike on the Little Missouri River where she was an expert camper, and Trinidad, California, which became her “summer home” for several years. She played recreational volleyball and later became a volleyball referee. She enjoyed collecting depression glass and other antiques. She also took joy in collecting information on her family genealogy.

Lucille was most proud of and loved her family fiercely. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, brothers, Rodney, Clarence, Aaron and Lawrence Terral; her sisters, Rena McCright, Jo Powell, and Berta Montgomery; stepdaughter, Jessie Lee Meyers; and loving daughter-in-law, Terri Jedlicka Watson.

Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her son, Christopher Watson of Sulpher Springs, Texas; her daughter and son-in-law, Dolores and Michael Hensley of Forney, Texas; stepson, Harold Watson (Joyce) of Jackson, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Laura (Raph) Donovan, Julie Watson, Marshall (Jessica), Rebecca and Adam Hensley; and precious great-grandchildren, Mason and Molly Jo Hensley. Lucille is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Shirley Terral of Ridgecrest, California; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Hampton Church of Christ. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

