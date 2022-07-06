Advertisement

Judy Arlene McCoy, age 75 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in a local Nursing facility. Ms. McCoy was born August 22, 1946 in Bassett, Texas. She was a Homemaker and is preceded in death by her parents, Cleave and Ardie Davis, a brother, Alford Davis, twin sons, Russell and Christopher McCoy and a grandson, Jody Saatkamp.

She is survived by her son Casey McCoy of Texarkana, Arkansas, a grandson, Braden McCoy of New Boston, Texas and other relatives and friends.

Local cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There are no services set at this time.

