Lydia Ruth Kahler

Lydia Ruth Meadows Kahler, age 45, of Hooks, Texas, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Kahler was born November 17, 1976 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a registered nurse, having worked at Christus St. Michaels Hospital and was a member of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Huey P. Meadows; brother, Phillip Meadows; grandmother, Emma Lou Meadows; grandfather, William O. Spradlin Sr.; great grandmother, Ruth Gathings and by her father-in-law, Melvin Scott Kahler Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Kahler of Hooks, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Haley Kahler Darden and Denver Darden of Hooks, Texas; two sons, Chase and Landon Kahler of Hooks, Texas; mother, Kathy Spradlin Meadows of Hooks, Texas; three sisters, Jennifer Meadows of Hooks, Texas, Donna Meadows of Flagstaff, Arizona and Rebecca Bennett of Anchorage, Alaska; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Holly Zacharias of Texarkana, Texas and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with David Briggs and James Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1-2 Saturday prior to the service.

