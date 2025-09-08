Sponsor

Margie Helen Curry Shores

October 23, 1945 – August 29, 2025

Margie Helen Curry Shores, 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2025. Born on October 23, 1945, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Margie lived a life defined by deep faith, enduring love, and devotion to her family.

Margie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her son, Brian Shores, and his wife Robin; seven grandchildren, Rachel Lynn(Mamaw’s mighty fine Hen), Cody, Justin, Elizabeth, Jarrett, Bruce III. and Jake; and nineteen great-grandchildren, all of whom brought immense joy and pride to her life.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and one true love, Bill Shores; her cherished daughter, Trena Lynn Brooks; her parents, Hershel and Nellie Curry; and her three brothers, Steve, Willard, and Alvey Curry.

A woman of strong faith, Margie found comfort and strength in her beliefs as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 1605 East 50th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas, on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 2:00 pm.

Margie will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the love she gave so freely, her gentle heart, and the legacy of faith and family she leaves behind.