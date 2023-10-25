Sponsor

Julia Ann Manor age 86 of New Boston, Texas passed away Saturday, October 21, 2023 at her residence. Ms. Manor was born July 17, 1937 in Bokhoma, Oklahoma to Curtis and Essie Farmer. She was a homemaker and is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Manor, a daughter Shelia Manor Johnson, 2 brothers, RC Farmer and Austin Farmer and 1 sister, Sue Brock.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Norris of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Chris and wife Heather Wood of New Boston, Texas, Crystal and husband Lucas Hall of Maud, Texas, Cody and wife Kaitlyn Humphrey of Maud, Texas, great grandchildren, Ashton Wood, Seth Wood, Allie Wood, Brailee Hall, Cason Braley, Tye Hall, Dylan Braley, Payton Hall, Dayton Bell, Colt Humphrey, Bode Humphrey, 1 great great grandchild, Layla Burleson and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:00 A.M in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Justin King officiating. Interment will be in Haworth Cemetery, Haworth, Oklahoma under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. before services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital at Shrinerschildren.org

