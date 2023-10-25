Betty Leathers

Sponsor

Betty Sue Leathers, age 87, of Ashdown AR, passed away on October 20, 2023, at her home.

Betty was born March 8, 1936, in Wilton, AR to Rabbie and Annie Mae Brinkley. She was a retired beautician and teacher from Texarkana Independent School District. She was a member of Richmond Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Leathers, & her brother Rabbie Lane Brinkley.

Survivors include her daughter Janet Fondren & husband Ed, two sons Charles “Ed” Leathers, wife Paula and David Leathers, one brother James Brinkley, three sisters Etta Whitworth, Edith Cox, and Gail Knight, seven grandchildren Shannon Leathers, Dawn Russ, Alisha Fondren, Justin Leathers, Taylor Fondren, Lindsey Noack, and Luke Leathers, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.

Service will be Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 11 AM at Texarkana Funeral Home, TX Blvd with burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, October 23, 2023, from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.

