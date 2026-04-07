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January 8, 1956 – April 4, 2026

Julian Stepp, aged 70, passed away peacefully at his home on April 4, 2026, at 7:39 AM. He was born on January 8, 1956, to Malta Stepp Sr. and Lillian Cox Stepp in Advance Missouri. Julian lived a life marked by dedication, faith, and quiet strength.

He was a devoted husband to Meloyne Stepp whom they shared 43 years together. Julian wanted to be remembered for his smile, constant laughter, and his devoted faith as a Christian.

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Left to cherish his memory is Meloyne, brother Malta R. Stepp Jr and spouse Paula of Texarkana AR, brother Mark Stepp and spouse Kim of Advance Missouri, sister Rosaline Burger and spouse Marvin of Sturdivant Missouri, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and one daughter Jilllian Stepp.

The family wants to give many thanks to the compassionate care received from Dierksen Hospice during his final days, surrounded by the comfort of home.

Services will be at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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