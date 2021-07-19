Claud Walker

Claud Edwin Walker, age 95, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Walker was born December 30, 1925, in Falls Chapel, Arkansas and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II. He was retired from BWI and a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, camping, square dancing and he loved horses.

Mr. Walker was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Larry Gordon Huddleston and one grandson, Robert (Rob) Wade Buck.

Survivors include his wife of seventy-three years, Otha Lea Walker of Texarkana; three daughters, Brenda Huddleston of Texarkana, Marilyn Buck and husband Robert of Texarkana, Texas and Rebecca Gaye Spinks and husband, Doug of Louisville, Kentucky; special cousin, Kenneth Keith (Ann); seven grandchildren, Kimberly Lefferman (Travis), Larry Brian Huddleston (Shannon), Lisa Buck (wife of the late Rob Buck), Katie Clark (Matt), Kelly A. Kelley (Shane), Justen Spinks (Jessica), Lauren Holmes (Brian), and Allison Wagner (Alex); twenty-five great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, July 19, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Rothwell officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.