Wanda Ruth Coker, 82 of Wake Village, Texas, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Wanda was born on January 23, 1940, to the parents of Wilbur Johnson and Rachel Williams in Pineville, Louisiana. Wanda loved her family and was very protective. She was a fun and loving mom who dedicated her life to her children and family. In her free time enjoyed reading books and playing cards. She also loved listening to Elvis Presley. Wanda worked as an accountant for TEXAMAC Office in the Texarkana area.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Son Danny Butler; Brother Wilbur Johnson; Two sisters Sheryl Hooper and Diane Johnson

Wanda is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law Deidre Anderson, Michelle and Wesley Lee; sister Tammy Moon; two grandsons Tye Kemp and Zachary Lee; two granddaughters Brittney Lee and Catherine Lee; two great grandchildren Gracie Wiswall and Mason Wiswall; Special Nephew Mike Wells; Special Caregiver Heather Chumley; and a host of family and friends. Family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice of Texarkana and Heather Chumley for your amazing care provided.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home- Blvd from 6:00PM to 7:30PM.

Funeral Services will be at 4:00PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home- BLVD with Rev. James Ross Officiating. Burial will follow on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Tx at 12:00PM.

