NOEMI TIJERINA GAINES

Noemi Tijernia Gaines, of Ogden, Arkansas, died Sunday, July 2, 2023 at St. Michael’s Hospital.

Ms. Gaines was born on November 29, 1961, in Brownfield, Texas. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

After Noemi left the military, she moved to Ogden, Arkansas, a place she called her own little heaven and lived for more than 33 years. Even though her heart would always be in Texas with her family, Noemi would fondly tell anyone who asked and often posted about her home in Ogden and why she loved it there.

On January 30, 2020, she posted on Facebook: “As I sit here in my home of 33 years here in Ogden, my son said, “Mommy go home to South Texas and be with family”. I was like, son, I’ve lived here in Ogden for over 33 years. He said go be with family. I said I am with family. Ogden people are my family; that’s all I’ve ever known. Big shout to all the family that is my family here in Ogden that has taken me as for family. I’ve lived here in Ogden 33 years.

In the valley, I lived 11 years before I went into the army. I’m East Ogden for life!”

She was preceded in death by her father, Juan Tijernia; her mother, Juanita Tijernia; her brother, Ruben Tijernia; and her best friend, Evelyn Gaines.

Survivors include her three children, Miranda Gaines of Dallas, Texas, Tony Gaines, Jr. of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Monica McGee of Phoenix, Arizona; and five grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Justin Braun officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

On behalf of the Gaines’/Tijernia family, we would like to thank everyone that stood with us during our sudden time of need and thank you to all that took care of her needs.

