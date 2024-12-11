Sponsor

Karlon L. Anderson, 76, of Texarkana, passed away December 9, 2024. She was born March 12, 1948 to Marvin Martin and Theo Marie Harris in Roswell, NM

She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Karla Anderson; two sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband Phillip Anderson; one son Mark (Nancy) Anderson; eight grandchildren Matthew (Kristina), Brian (Kathy), Cody and wife Kelsi, Heath, Brandon and wife Jana, Brian, Brandon, and Dylan; three great-grands Lexie, Kailani and Jaiyden; three sisters and a host of nieces and nephews.

Karlon was a Baptist. She loved bowling and crocheting.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.