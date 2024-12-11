Sponsor

Muriel Cherry McCaskill, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2024.

She was born on March 2, 1938, in Texarkana, AR, to her parents, Raymond and Pauline Cherry. She enjoyed dancing, often going to the VFW, spending time with her family, and sailing. She often sailed on DeGrey Lake but went as far as the Bahamas. She loved to stay busy and, as her husband would say, “Running the roads.” She was a Christian by faith and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, W.L. McCaskill, her parents; her son, Don McCaskill; her daughter, Melody Sherrin; her sister, Jeanene McCuller and her son-in-law, Harold Seward.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronda Seward of Genoa, AR; her grandchildren, Shawn Seward, Mandy Helms, Magan Morgan, Jay Sherrin, Christina McCaskill; eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Helms, Hannah Helms, Jace Helms, Aubree Morgan, Jackson Sherrin, Larkin Sherrin, and London Sherrin and many other great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Donna Green of Texarkana, AR, and Delores Hoseth of Minnesota, as well as a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Kevin Meyers officiating.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 6:00-7:30 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.