J.L. West, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on January 25, 2021 at his home.

Mr. West was born on February 22, 1932 in Newton, Texas to his parents John and Ruby West. He served our country in the U.S. Army and retired from Brazoria County Maintenance. He had several hobbies which included bowling, hunting, fishing, and his favorite was washer pitching. He was a member of Brazoria Missionary Baptist Church and attended Buchanan UMC Locally.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Gordie Arnold, Kat Dubose, Freddie Haseloff, and Madie Quibodeaux.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 68 years, Jo Ann West of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Shane and his wife Lisa of White Cloud, Michigan; one grandson, Hunter of Shreveport, Louisiana; one granddaughter, Hannah from Rodney, Michigan; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Keith Ducroz officiating.

