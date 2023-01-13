Advertisement

Kathrine Farris Mueller, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

She was born on August 24, 1932, in Fulton, Arkansas to E.J. and Maurine Farris.

Kathrine’s favorite pastime was shopping, and she enjoyed spending time planting and cultivating her garden. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star (Hooks, Texas) and was a veteran of the United States Air Force where she served honorably. Kathrine was a woman of great strength and was referred to by others as “Your Highness”.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over fifty years, Paul Richard Mueller; and her brother, Leslie Farris.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: daughter, Cathey Mueller; son, Leslie Mueller; daughter, Lori Mueller; daughter and son-in-law, Tammie and Dave Moore; her five grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her many close cousins; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens – Nash, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM the day before the service at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the Dementia Society of America at dementiasociety.org/donate or at P.O. Box 600 – Doylestown, PA 18901

