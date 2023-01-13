Lynda Bunch

Advertisement

Lynda Evonne Bunch was born on July 26, 1948 to Elbert and Evie Coker. She was reunited with them and her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the age of 74.

Lynda married James A. Bunch on October 1, 1988 and remained devoted to each other for over 34 years. They loved traveling, camping, and just being together.

She is survived by her husband, James Bunch; one son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Shelly Jones; one daughter and son-in-law, Marcie and Chris Goodwin; three stepchildren, Mike and Karen Bunch, Bridget and Scott Weaver, Kim and Scott Weaver; one brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Wilma Coker; one sister, Brenda Green; sister-in-law, Anna Sue Coker; four grandchildren, Austin, Cameron, Chas, and Kayla; five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews that have loved her unconditionally.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Rev. Steve Petty officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

