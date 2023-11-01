Sponsor

Kathryn Regina Pierce, 71, died October 24, 2023 in Texarkana, TX with her family by her side.

Regina was born July 19, 1952 to Jessie “Herman” and Rema Cummings of Texarkana, Texas. Regina graduated from Liberty-Eylau in 1970 and married her husband Kenneth Ray Pierce on April 25, 1975.

She is survived by her husband Ken Pierce; her daughter and family, Kendra and Gary Dewberry – their children “Gage” and Kenley Dewberry; her son and grandchildren, Ky Pierce his children Damien and Makayla Pierce; her son and family, Klint and Brandie Pierce – their daughters Raley, Rema, and Riggs Pierce all of Texarkana, Texas.

Regina was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who kept her family close and always put them before herself.

A memorial will be held for her at 10 AM on November 10, 2023, at Circle J Cowboy Church, 6912 Blackman Ferry Rd. Texarkana, AR 71854.

