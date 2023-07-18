Sponsor

Kathy Marie Harris, age 67, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Harris was born December 7, 1955 in Marshall, Texas. She was retired from working in the cafeteria at Fouke Public Schools. She enjoyed going fishing and going to work. She was a family woman and nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Harris was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She had a big heart and was best described as being “short in stature but big in love”. If you ever had the chance to meet her, you would know this to be true.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Harris of Fouke, Arkansas; three children, Randy and Jennifer Miller of Meridian, Mississippi, Charles and Cortney Miller of Doddridge, Arkansas, Christopher Michael and Camey Miller of Valley Grand, Alabama; three grandchildren, Logan and Alysha Miller, Addison Miller, Michael Henry Miller; two great-grandchildren, Michael James Miller, Oakleigh Paige Miller; her brothers, Melton Simmons, Eugene and Judy Simmons, Ricky Roark; sisters, Anette McLendon-Smith, Frances Atchison, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 17, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Pastor Lee Larey officiating. Burial will be in Jonesville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1:00 PM until service time.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Mrs. Harris’s hospice nurse, Alisa Henderson and all the staff of Dierksen Hospice for their care and compassion during her time of need.

