Sponsor

Sharon Elaine Mote, 77, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on July 15, 2023.

Mrs. Mote was born on June 21, 1946, in Trona, Louisiana to Carl and Patsy White.

Sharon was a member of First Baptist Church on Moores Lane, and she owned M&M Tire with her late husband, David, for 30 years.

She loved fishing with David and praying and ministering to others.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Mote.

Survivors include her son, James Ferguson; daughter, Teresa Ferguson; two stepdaughters, Dana Bramlett, and husband Tracy, and Lori Ouellette and husband Doug; five siblings; many nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

