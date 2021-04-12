Advertisement

Kathy Sue Drennon “MeMaw”, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on April 10, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Drennon was born on January 6, 1950 in Texarkana, Arkansas to her parents W.C. (Clifton) and Jessie Griffith. She was always the mother and grandmother that friends and family wanted to be around. She loved playing board games, camping, fishing, riding in Josh’s side by side as to she called it “buggy”, and just being with her family and friends. She loved spending time with her friends playing with the canasta cuties, bunco, and singing/worshipping with her church family. She attended the Sunrise Cowboy Church in Ashdown, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Vernon Morris Drennon; one sister, Linda Griffith; one brother, Paul Griffith.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Sheila (Brian) Griffith and Carrie Phillips, both of Texarkana; five grandchildren, Josh Griffith, Colby (Carmen) Griffith, Hayden Phillips, Hannah Phillips, and Justin (Mallory) Rie; five great grandchildren; and a special cousin, Janis May.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:00pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will follow immediately after at 2:00pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Kennemore officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park following the service under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will gather at the home of Mrs. Drennon following the committal service to plant a tree in memory of her.

In lieu of flowers you can make donations to your choice of either the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Hospice of Texarkana.