Advertisement

Katie Mae Jones, age 93, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Mrs. Jones was born May 16, 1928, in Proctor, Arkansas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a seamstress in her spare time. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and enjoyed going out dancing. She enjoyed sewing, but gardening was her favorite thing to do. She had a yard full of flowers that she had planted and taken care of. Mrs. Jones was a strong, independent, and determined woman, but most of all she was caring. She was always taking care of her friends and family. She is preceded in death by her seven sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Golden and Raymond Adams; one son, Ronald Tynes and his wife Carla; two grandsons, Steven Tynes and Ethan Tynes; her special friend Larry Schmidt and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 12:00 PM Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Scott Sundby officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:30 until 7:30 PM.

