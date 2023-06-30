Reba Rivers

Sponsor

Mrs. Reba Lois Rivers, age 92, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2023.

Mrs. Rivers was born May 11, 1931, in Centreville, Mississippi, and had been a resident of Texarkana since 1978. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she faithfully served in the nursery and also at Trinity Christian School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. C. E. Rivers.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and David Jordan of McKinney, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Merrie Rivers of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Denson and Barbara Rivers of Birmingham, Alabama; eight grandchildren, Denson Rivers, Christie Rivers, Michael Rivers (Rachel), Amy Kleinatland (Dave), Rachel Rivers, Hannah Funderburk (Nick), Austin Jordan (Christi), and Haley Jordan, and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. Saturday until service time.

