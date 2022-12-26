Advertisement

Kayla Drake, 51, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on December 21, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Mrs. Drake was born on November 21, 1971, to Clifton Adcock and Joan Clayton.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Kadra Drake.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Drake; two sons, Kelsey Williams and Jaylen Drake; one daughter Mikele Drake; mother Joan Clayton and stepfather Dale; father Cliff Adcock, and stepmother Tracy; brother Brad Adcock; sister Kristie Adcock; one grandson Klayton Williams; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

The family will be having a memorial service at a later date.

