Juanita “JJ” Baldwin, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

JJ was born on September 22, 1953 in Duluth, Minnesota. To everyone that knew her, she was the kindest and sweetest soul and gave out an ample amount of love to everyone.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Baldwin; her mother, Mary; and son, Loren Crittenden.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Katrina and David Curtis of Texarkana; her daughter, Crystal Carter of Texarkana; two brothers, Wayne and Wanda Crittenden of Duluth, Minnesota, and Ralph & Shirley Crittenden of Missouri; sister, Francy Mannen of Harrison, Arkansas; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.

