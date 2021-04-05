Advertisement

Keith Alan Hillis, age 48 of Maud, Texas passed away on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 in a local hospital. Mr. Hillis was born December 2, 1972 in Texarkana, Texas. He was formerly employed with TXDOT and is preceded in death by his Father, Roy Lee ‘PeeWee’ Hillis and a special friend, Danny Clayton. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved his kids, grandkids, riding his side by side and Wheel of Fortune.

He is survived by his mother, Juda Hillis, daughter, Tiffini Martin, son, Kyler Hillis all of Maud, Texas, a grandson, Blayze Luster, a granddaughter Landree Luster, two brothers, Terry Hillis and Brad Hillis of Maud, Texas, one sister, Cheryl Lorance of Hooks, Texas, a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston. Services are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 before services.

