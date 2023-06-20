Sponsor

Kelly Ann Stone of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023.

She was born Kelly Ann Carlton on September 20, 1960, in Vernon Texas to Richard Keith Carlton and Carolyn Bell Flores. She was the oldest of four siblings.

Kelly worked at River Ridge Treatment Center as a counselor for many years, helping those in the community who needed it the most. She later joined her husband at Goff Heating and Air Conditioning where she was an invaluable Administrative Assistant.

Kelly will be dearly missed by her husband of 28 years, Warren Michael Stone; her children, Nathan Ryan Stokes and wife Whitney, Audra Ann Stokes and husband Brandon, Eric Keith Stokes, Shane Stone and wife Heather; her mother, Carolyn Bell Flores; brothers, Chris Carlton and Kevin Flores; 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Keith Carlton; stepfather, A. Rick Flores; brother, Brent Flores; and nephew, Michael McCurdy.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Hospice of Texarkana, Brenda Day, her loving mother-in-law & Christine Birmingham, a dear friend, for their compassion and care during a difficult time.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

A Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 6PM – 8PM at the funeral home.

In her honor, the family would like to ask that donations be made to Arklatex Animal Rescue.