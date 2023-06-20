Sponsor

Letha Mae Floyd, 94, of Texarkana, AR, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2023 at her home.

Letha was born on January 4, 1929 to the late Sydney and Louise Floyd in Texarkana, AR. She accepted Christ at a young age and was always active in church.

Letha retired from Day and Zimmermann Lone Star LLC after many dedicated years of service.

Those who preceded her in death: Siblings-Thelma, Jack, O.V., Julius, Henderson, Gertrude, Joe, and Mildred.

She leaves to cherish her memories: 3 daughters: Dorothy Wilson, Texarkana, AR, Doris Floyd, Texarkana, AR, and Wanda (Clarence) Muldrow, Texarkana, AR, 1 Sister: Maudie Brown, Texarkana, AR.

4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, & 1 great-great grandchild.

Visitation Monday, June 19, 2022 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Burial in Fairhaven Cemetery, 35th and Sanderson Lane with Pastor Isaac Floyd, Eulogist.