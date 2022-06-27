Ken McNeil

Advertisement

Kenneth Wayne McNeil, 65, of New Boston, Texas passed away June 24, 2022. He was born January 23, 1957, to George M. and Rose Darline McNeil in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Ken graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in education and did his graduate work at McNeese State in Louisiana. He taught and coached for 31 years and retired to become a full-time cattle rancher. He attended First Baptist Church of New Boston. Ken loved to spend time with his family and friends, playing golf, and playing his guitar. To his grandkids he was better known as “Poppa Ken.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother George Malcolm McNeil, Jr.

He leaves behind his wife Candy McNeil of New Boston, Texas; daughter Candice Shedlock and husband Frank of Haslet, Texas; two granddaughters Lauren Hill and husband Hasan, Kenzi Shedlock; four great-grandchildren Hollie, Haylie, Hallie Jean Hill, Decklyn Mullen all of Haslet, Texas; aunt Glenda Monroe of Mississippi; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11: 00 AM, Friday, July 1, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Ed Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 1, 2022.

