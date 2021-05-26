Advertisement

Lurlene Foster Robinson, age 85, of Maud, Texas passed away on May 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Robinson was born on October 17, 1935 in Bowie County (Maud, Texas) to her parents Charlie and Lula Foster. She was a homemaker and a member of Maud Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Bobby L. Robinson and her parents.

Advertisement

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tim Robinson and wife Donna, Berney Robinson and wife Loretta; her daughter, Marty Sutton and husband James, all of Maud, Texas; her sisters, Betty Tefteller, Murel Atkinson, and Annette Jordan, all of Maud, Texas; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 12p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Center Ridge Cemetery with Bro. Jay Launius officiating, under the direction of Chaplewood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center Ridge Cemetery or Maud School Scholarship Fund.