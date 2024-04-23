Sponsor

Kenneth Doyle Bowman, age 60, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Wadley Hospital. He was born on February 23, 1964, in Texarkana, Texas to Kenneth and Barbara Bowman.

Mr. Kenneth Bowman spent his working days as a Self-proclaimed fisherman. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, cracking jokes, and most of all spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church. His family described a loving, family oriented, loyal, funny, and someone who would drop anything to help his family. He loved God and was strong in his faith. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his soulmate Mary Bowman, great-granddaughter Paislee Suggitt, and close family friend Hunter Suggitt.

Left to cherish his memory are two daughters Christina Brannan and Amanda Gibson both of Texarkana; six grandchildren Morgan Boney, McKalyn Oakes, Madison Brannan, Matthew Brannan, Gage Gibson, and Alayna Gibson; four great-grandchildren Adalee Brannan, Oaklee Boney, Kenlee Boney, and Olivia Boney; his friend Mark Ward; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Buchanan First Baptist Church located at 3635 Buchanan Loop Road in Texarkana, Texas with Brother Rick Rothwell officiating.