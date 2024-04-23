Sponsor

Roger Lewis Burtchell, 76, died on April 21, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born at home on December 27, 1947, during a historic snowstorm in Queens, NY. He grew up in Massapequa, Long Island, NY, and attended the State University of New York in Albany where he received a bachelor’s degree in history. He then joined VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) and was stationed in Beeville, TX where he lived until he served in the US Army in Vietnam. After Vietnam, he pursued his master’s degree in urban planning at Texas A&M University in College Station. He moved to Texarkana, TX during an internship for his master’s program where he met his wife of 47 years, Genevieve Watson Burtchell. Roger lived out the rest of his life in Texarkana, TX with his wife.

During Roger’s professional career, he served as the Director of Planning and Community Development for the city of Texarkana, TX; interim Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Texarkana, TX; and Transportation Planner for the Metropolitan Planning Organization, until retirement in 2013.

Roger was committed to his family and spent much of his time supporting his three children. His devotion to family ran deep and he supported them in any way possible. He was always happy to serve as a teacher, chaperone, advisor, counselor, mentor, cab driver, coach, mover, ATM, babysitter, and role model.

After becoming a grandfather, he was similarly devoted to his eight grandchildren. Some of Roger’s interests and hobbies included sailing, camping, traveling, and supporting his Aggies, Cowboys, and Mavericks.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve; his daughter Angela Hague, and her husband Philip Hague of Lewisville, TX; his daughter Amanda Bergt, and her husband Hank Bergt of Texarkana, TX; and his son James Burtchell and his wife Emily Burtchell of Austin, TX. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Avery Gallucci, Lincoln Hague, Layla Hague, Skyler Hague, Peyton Bergt, Lucas Bergt, Melody Burtchell, and Madelin Burtchell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Viola Burtchell; his brother Edward Burtchell; and by his mother and father-in-law Emmett and Vera Mae Watson.

Visitation will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5101 West 7th St, Texarkana, TX.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Texarkana at alztristate.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.