Glenda Faye Howell

Advertisement

Glenda Howell age 82, of New Boston, Texas went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 5, 2023. Glenda was born May 27, 1940 in Dallas, Texas to Weldon and Bernie McCord. She was a retired New Boston Business Owner (Glenda’s Florist), member of Tapp Methodist Church, Upper Room Sunday School Class, Methodist Women, and Church Choir. In retirement she traveled with her husband, Wilbert, worked tirelessly in her church and attended numerous football, softball and volleyball games, golf tournaments, band and gymnastic competitions, and shooting events that involved her Grandchildren. Glenda had a passion for flowers, plants and event planning. Through her business she decorated for many; whether it be for holidays, weddings, social events, school or church functions and others. She could be found working tirelessly in her flower beds most days. Another passion of hers was the New Boston School Band. Her greatest love and passion were her family and everything she did revolved around them.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wilbert. Three children and their spouses, Jimmy (Stacey) Howell, Deborah (Rene’) Isip, Carolyn (David) Miller, five Grandchildren, TW (Mandy) Howell, Courtney (Jordan) Griffin, Ryan (Megan) Isip, Jason (Jennifer) Merriman, Bryce Miller, Nine Great Grandchildren, One Great Great Grandchild.

Memorial Services will be held at Tapp Methodist Church ,in New Boston, Texas, May 9, 2023. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. Service will follow at 1:00 P.M. Officiating will be David Goodwin and Tim Graham. To memorialize Glenda donations may be made to Tapp Methodist Church or Tapp Methodist Women. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

